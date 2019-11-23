Australia: 'Ugly And Dingy' House Up For Auction For Just $1.1 Million

A house in Australia's Leichhardt is reportedly being listed for $1.1 million dollars, however, it is in extremely unrepairable and 'practically unliveable' condition. According to real estate agents the three-bedroom, the one-bathroom property is disturbingly 'ugly, dingy and completely without charm'. An international media reported that the house also has a warning that says 'enter at own risk'. The backyard and inside of the house have been cleaned to get it ready for the auction and just to make it presentable.

David Estaway, the estate agent, told an international media outlet that the property has been vacant for years after the death of the previous homeowner, and since then nothing had been touched. He claimed that it is the 'worst' property he has ever seen. The house was initially covered in mosquitoes and entire sections of the floor were reportedly missing. Estaway said that one could see dirt though the floorboards and before cleaning the backyard was not even accessible. The house is 180 square metres wide and approximately 300 square metre. According to reports, the listing has already attracted many interested buyers and many have also inquired online about the listing as the average three-bedroom house in Leichhardt goes for $1.3 million but this particular property was just $1.1 million which is considered to be less for an area of this size.

Property with extreme 'bird poo' issue

Earlier this year, another four-bedroom home in Devon was on market for a very low price. The large terrace house with a garden and views of Bristol channel was in sale for $45,000 as the owner said that the property had an extreme 'bird poo' issue. According to international media reports the upper floors were completely covered in pigeon poo and the mess was reportedly up to two feet thick in the worst affected area. The three-storey accommodation was in a very poor state of repair but still was able to attract buyers as the property was located just metres away from the high street, seafront and picturesque harbour and the many top-quality Resturants, bars and small independent shops that the town has to offer.

