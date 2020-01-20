Australian Band Tame Impala Announces 2020 Tour, Will Donate $300k To Bushfire Crisis

Popular Australian band Tame Impala recently announced their music tour with a few shows planned in different Australian cities. According to reports, the band will be playing songs from their brand new album The Slow Rush which will release on February 14th, 2020. The band will kickstart their tour in Auckland, New Zealand on April 16 and then go on to perform in Brisbane (April 18), Sydney (April 20), Melbourne (April 23), Adelaide (April 25) and finally bring down the curtains on their tour in Perth on April 28. Tickets for the Australian tour will go live from 10am (local time) on January 28.

Tame Impala to donate for bushfire crisis

According to reports, the band said that they will be donating a sum of $300,000 to donations being raised for the bushfire crisis in Australia. Band member Kevin Parker said that he was sad to see the way Australia had been devastated due to the wildfires, adding that their donation is to help in any way possible.

Parker said that no charity will be overlooked in such dire times, adding that their contribution will help both human beings and animals affected by the wildfires. The funds will also be used to fund climate fund research and prevention of bushfires.

Attempt to save Austria from raging wildfires

The dire and devastating situation in Australia prompted a lot of celebrities to contributed to fighting against the bushfires.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Read: Effects Of Climate Change Pushing Australia's Platypus Population Towards Extinction

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

Read: Hailstorm Pounds Australia's Capital, Damages Cars

Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU pic.twitter.com/9dLtNrFAne — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 4, 2020

Read: Australian Government In An Attempt To Revive The Tourism Industry Pledges $52 Million

Read: Australia: Flash Floods Cause Road Closures As Storms Hit Bushfire Affected Regions