Australian Man Rescued Alive, Weeks After Missing In Crocodile Infested Forest

A 25-year-old Australian man, Milan Lemic, has been rescued out of the crocodile infested Daintree Forest in the North eastern state of Queensland by the police on Monday hving disappeared for weeks. Lemic has been reportedly missing since past a few months and was feared dead by the locals. He was last spotted at Bairds Crossing near the upper Daintree Village on December 23, last year.

The Victorian man has been rescued by the police out of the forests inhibited by the crocodiles and is reportedly safe. The Queensland police on Tuesday morning has said that the man was found on Monday afternoon stranded near the forests in the Creb Track area after he was discovered by a motorist.

The police added that he was in a good physical condition considering he has been in the rainforests for three weeks. Lemic’s disappearance had sparked fears that he could have been attacked by the crocodiles and killed. However, Lemic told the media that he had survived by consuming berries and other fruits and that he was only lost.

The rumours of his possible death caused by the numerous crocodiles in the region were dismissed by the officers that had searched the area and found that the crocodiles in the Daintree River were too small to have taken the man. The search co-ordinator Senior Sergeant Ed Lukin told the media that the area rather had a few reptiles, two or three crocodiles to speak of, that were so small that they could not have caused any injury to a person.

Crocodile attacks ruled out

Searches indicate that there couldn’t be a reptile that might cause an attack on a human in the area. According to the reports, Senior Sergeant Lukin has described the Australian man a ‘loner’. He said that the authorities were concerned about Lukin’s state of mind for driving a two-wheeler into a river crossing only four-wheeler could commute on.

The officers said in a report that it continues to be a mystery, for the man has an undiagnosed medical condition that may have led him to behave in a strange manner and make such risky choices.

