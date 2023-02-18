Australian PM Albanese Says Looking Forward To Visiting India To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is looking forward to visiting India in a few weeks' time for a bilateral visit. Albanese made the statement while welcoming External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in Sydney. The EAM arrived in Australia to take part in the mega event of the Raisina@Sydney conference.

Thanking PM Narendra Modi for inviting him to visit India, Albanese said: "Minister, can I welcome you, very much, back to Australia. You're a regular visitor here. And I, of course, am looking forward to being in India in just a few weeks' time now for the bilateral visit. And I thank Prime Minister Modi for the invitation. And then, of course, I will welcome the Quad Leaders meeting, including Prime Minister Modi, that we will be hosting here in just a short period of time in the first half of the year. And then, of course, there will be another visit for the G20 in the second half of the year. And I know that my Treasurer is there, I think, next week for a series of meetings that will be hosted in India for the G20. It will be an important period."

"Our relationship goes from strength to strength. I've already had a number of meetings with your Prime Minister. And our economic relationship is important. I think we have complementary economies. I look forward to strengthening that as well, as well as on security issues. Operation Malabar, of course, will occur in the coming period, which we are hosting. We have much to talk about today. And you are a very welcome visitor in our country," he added.

Jaishankar addresses audience at Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast

Both Jaishankar and PM Albanese participated in the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast, earlier today. Prior to their meeting, Jaishankar addressed the audience at Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast on Saturday and talked about the economy and COVID-19 issue. Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast was organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney.

It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month.



We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations. pic.twitter.com/M2WqvE8UPc — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 18, 2023