Australian PM Issues Travel Advisory For China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In the wake of an unprecedented outbreak of novel coronavirus in China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said on January 20 that the country has raised the level of travel advice for Wuhan city to level 2 citing 'high degree of caution'. Morrison elaborated how he was briefed regarding the spread of SARS-like virus detected in China's Wuhan area by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy. It is Australia's CMO who has advised that even though the current risk level is 'low', precautions will be taken to protect the Australians.

We will be raising the level of our travel advice for Wuhan City to level 2 - exercise a high degree of caution. I urge all Australians travelling to check the DFAT Smartraveller website for specific updates. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 21, 2020

The medical officials have also initiated measures to mitigate the infectious persons entering the island country. Morrison also said that the country is 'well prepared' to respond to the situation and will take action where it is 'necessary'. This development comes in the wake of China confirming at least 200 patients of the coronavirus and four deaths due to the infection. The novel SARS-like virus has reportedly spread across China along with three other countries in Asia with confirmed cases in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

WHO announces emergency meeting

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced on January 20 that it will assemble an emergency committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations. The meeting will be headed by Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the members will meet on January 22 to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, along with discussing the recommendations to manage the spread of the virus.

BREAKING: WHO Director-General @DrTedros will convene an Emergency Committee on the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations.

The Committee will meet on Wednesday, 22 January 2020. pic.twitter.com/w3w7ZuoTeG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 20, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on January 20 that it is extremely crucial to take every step to measure and combat the new virus. Xi's remarks were aired by state broadcaster on the same day country reported a hike in the number of patients. Furthermore, the outbreak in China has reportedly come as the country enters its busiest travel period around Lunar New Year holidays.

