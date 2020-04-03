Australian PM Morrison Says Country's Health Care System Capable Of Handling COVID-19

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the country’s healthcare system is capable of handling the coronavirus pandemic as per the current trajectory. Speaking to reporters on April 3, Morrison indicated that the trajectory of coronavirus cases is encouraging but stressed there’s no guarantee that it will remain that way.

“It is clear the epidemiology curve is beginning to flatten. But it is too early to determine whether such movements will be significant or sustained,” said Morrison in a statement.

Australia has reported over 5,300 cases of coronavirus so far and 28 people have succumbed to the infection. Morrison boasted that Australia has one of the most rigorous coronavirus testing systems in the world with more than 270,000 tests completed.

Reiterating the importance of social distancing, Australian Prime Minister said that the cabinet noted Australia was now in the suppression phase of the response. He added that restrictions will be reviewed regularly and planning for the medium to long-term has begun.

JobKeeper Plan

Earlier, Morrison had announced a $130 billion JobKeeper payment plan to provide wage subsidy to around six million workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian government, in a statement, said that the workers will receive a flat payment of $1,500 per fortnight through their employer.

The JobKeeper plan is aimed at tackling the economic impact due to the coronavirus and help Australians keep the jobs. According to the government, the payment under the latest plan will provide 70 per cent of the national median wage. The Australian Prime Minister said that the businesses will be able to start again after the pandemic is over as the workforce will remain attached through the JobKeeper payment.

“This is about keeping the connection between the employer and the employee and keeping people in their jobs even though the business they work for may go into hibernation and close down for six months,” said Morrison in a statement.

(Image Credit: AP)