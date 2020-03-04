The Debate
Australians Panic Buy Toilet Paper Rolls Amid Coronavirus Dread, Netizens Confused

Rest of the World News

The toilet paper hysteria among Australians led the hashtag #toiletpaper trending on Twitter, people worldwide are unable to relate the product to coronavirus.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australians

People are reportedly selling toilet paper rolls for skyrocketing prices on social media as Australians continue to hoard loo rolls amid coronavirus panic. The supermarkets across the country have been wiped clean as people panic-buy essential supplies. The toilet papers, however, are stripped off the shopping markets aisles faster. This has led some opportunistic selling them for an outrageous amount of money, confirmed media reports.

According to the reports, the packs of toilet paper rolls are on sale for as high as AU$1,000,000 online. A seller on Sydney’s Facebook Marketplace tried selling a roll for AU$994. While another seller listed the price for a pack of 24 AU$24,000 online and wrote a caption, “Guaranteed not to disappoint”. The hysteria has led the hashtag #toiletpaper trending on Twitter as people worldwide are confused. People living in the rest of the world are unable to relate toilet papers with the coronavirus saying that the pathogen caused flu-like illness and not wild explosive diarrhea.

Read: Coronavirus: All 6 Samples From Noida Test Negative, Say Officials

Read: South Korean President Cancels Tri-nation Visit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Netizens shocked

Facebook has reportedly taken down many posts as the sellers try to list expensive roll sets on Facebook Marketplace. Social media users have started sharing hilarious jokes and memes on Twitter mocking the Australians for stocking toilet paper rolls due to fears of the COVID-19 virus.Check out some of the reactions here.

Read: Coronavirus Claims 3 More Lives In Seattle, Death Toll In US Reaches 9

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 2,000 Surgical Masks Stolen From French Hospital

First Published:
