Australians Panic Buy Toilet Paper Rolls Amid Coronavirus Dread, Netizens Confused

People are reportedly selling toilet paper rolls for skyrocketing prices on social media as Australians continue to hoard loo rolls amid coronavirus panic. The supermarkets across the country have been wiped clean as people panic-buy essential supplies. The toilet papers, however, are stripped off the shopping markets aisles faster. This has led some opportunistic selling them for an outrageous amount of money, confirmed media reports.

According to the reports, the packs of toilet paper rolls are on sale for as high as AU$1,000,000 online. A seller on Sydney’s Facebook Marketplace tried selling a roll for AU$994. While another seller listed the price for a pack of 24 AU$24,000 online and wrote a caption, “Guaranteed not to disappoint”. The hysteria has led the hashtag #toiletpaper trending on Twitter as people worldwide are confused. People living in the rest of the world are unable to relate toilet papers with the coronavirus saying that the pathogen caused flu-like illness and not wild explosive diarrhea.

Netizens shocked

Facebook has reportedly taken down many posts as the sellers try to list expensive roll sets on Facebook Marketplace. Social media users have started sharing hilarious jokes and memes on Twitter mocking the Australians for stocking toilet paper rolls due to fears of the COVID-19 virus.Check out some of the reactions here.

I don’t understand why #toiletpaper is the top of the #Australia survival list? I’m so embarrassed to be Australian right now!! Panic buying toilet paper is just stupid...we make loo papers in Oz!! Smh pic.twitter.com/OzQwnMk2Wd — Alex SI (@iamalexsi) March 4, 2020

Apparently, toilet papers and hand sanitizers are out of stock in Australia stores. Very what? Very good — Bee (@_Connoisseur1) March 4, 2020

#toiletpapergate



Australia's reaction to #CoronaVirusUpdate is to stock on toilet papers.



This has to be the funniest reaction to #coronavirus that I've seen — TheAlienNextDoor (@alien_next) March 4, 2020

Toilet papers gone! It is not a myth. Hahaha What is happening Australia?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IbWuyjdPaq — Agnes B. (@ashellelicious) March 4, 2020

Yoo everyone in Australia is piling up toilet papers in their house cause of the corona virus. I can’t with this country — utlcy (@swastis1) March 4, 2020

Okay Australia, so y’all think toilet papers are the cure for #coronavirus. — ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ ᴅɪɴᴋʜᴀ ܓܝܘܪܓܝܣ ܕܢܚܐ (@GeorgeDinkha) March 4, 2020

I don’t get it though????? Why??? Toilet??? Papers????? Australia???? Anyone????? I need answers??? — arvee (@eameevra) March 3, 2020

