Sri Lanka: Authorities To Replace Faulty Brakes In 100 Chinese Train Compartments

The Sri-Lankan government has recently announced that it intends to remove and replace the bakes on several Chinese train compartments that are used across the nation. According to reports, a total of 100 Chinese train compartments being used in Sri Lanka have faulty brakes that need to be replaced.

Drivers refuse to operate trains with Chinese Compartments

Sri Lanka's Railways General Manager, Dilantha Fernando has stated that train drivers have raised some serious concerns about the fact that the train compartments supplied by China use disk-brakes which are not used in Sri Lanka. He added "the disk brakes are used for high-speed trains. Those do not work in Sri Lanka. So, we are looking at converting the brake system on these train compartments. But it will take time,".

As per reports, Chinese train compartments with disk-brakes have been used in Sri Lanka since 2010 and since then they have been involved in at least 200 accidents or incidents. The concerns of the drivers got so bad that engine drivers in Sri Lanka have refused to operate engines with faulty Chinese compartments. While the authorities change and replace the faulty compartments the trains with faulty Chinese brakes will not be used.

Fire on tanker of the coast of Sri Lanka under control

The Sri Lankan Navy on September 6 announced that the massive blaze aboard an oil tanker that has been burning since, September 3, has finally been extinguished thanks to the cooperation from multiple nations. As per international media reports, The ship began its journey from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait and was transporting crude oil to an IOC refinery in India.

It is believed that the fire on the tanker began in the engine room and from there spread to the bridge. Fortunately, the fire remained localized and the cargo remains safe with no sign of a possible leak. The tanker had 23 crew members on board, 5 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals among the crew. One member of the crew who was gravely injured in the fire has been confirmed dead while the others have been accounted for.

(Input Credit ANI) (Image Credit PTI)