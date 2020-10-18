Azerbaijan Accuses Armenian Forces Of Killing 13, Injuring Over 50 In Missile Attack

At least 13 civilians are reported to have been killed and 50 others injured after a missile struck the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan on Saturday, October 17. While the country has accused Armenian forces of striking down its second-largest city with a ballistic missile, Armenia has denied it. The incident marks the latest development in the Nagorno-Karabakh region where conflict seems far from dying out.

Read: Iran Currency Slides And Head Of Nuclear Body Contacts Virus

Conflict Intensifies

As per the Azeri officials, the attack damaged about 20 residential buildings following which emergency workers spent hours searching for victims in the rubble. The officials are also reported to have said that the attack was made using Soviet-made Scud missiles, which are known for their precision.

According to ANI, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on October 17 during an address to the nation, described the shelling of Ganja as a "war crime" and said that those responsible for the attack will get a befitting "response on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, the Armenian side dismissed the allegations saying that no fire was opened by its military in the direction of Azerbaijan and has instead accused the Azeri forces of sending two unmanned areal vehicles (UAVs), which it claims to have shot down last night. Shushan Stepanyan, Press Secretary of Armenian Defence Ministry said on Twitter that two "enemy" UAVs were detected in the Armenian airspace and appropriate measures were taken to handle the violation.

Read: Armenia Agrees To Observe Russia-brokered Humanitarian Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region entered its 20th day on October 17. It had heightened on September 27 following skirmishes that began in July this year. Both sides are determined to claim victory over the disputed region, which is making the international community worried.

The world, including the United Nations and European Union, is urging the warring parties to reach a peaceful settlement and ceasefire. Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to stop the war and resolve the issues peacefully.

Read: Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia Of 'war Crimes' Over Shelling In Ganja City

Read: Armenia Agrees To Observe Russia-brokered Humanitarian Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

Representative Image/ AP