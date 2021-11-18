Baba Ramdev To Launch 2 New TV Channels As Part Of Patanjali's Latest Venture In Nepal

In the latest development, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev arrived at Nepal's capital Kathmandu for the launch of two new television channels as a part of the Patanjali Ayurveda group. Baba Ramdev, who is on a three-day-long visit to Nepal, will also inspect other trade projects apart from taking part in the launch of the new television channels. As per PTI, Baba Ramdev will launch Aastha Nepal TV and Patanjali Nepal TV on Friday.

At the event, Patanjali Sewa Sadan, a residence for employees of Patanjali, and Swadeshi Samridhi card will be inaugurated. During the visit, Baba Ramdev will also go to Syangja in Western Nepal to inspect a project being developed by the group.

Patanjali group & its rapid expansion

The two channels set to be launched by Baba Ramdev are a part of the Patanjali group's latest venture. Founded by Acharya Balakrishna in 2006, Patanjali went on from starting as an Ayurveda medicine manufacturing company to other fields including clothing (Patanjali Paridhan), diary (Patanjali Diary), food items and more. Recently, the Patanjali-owned Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 29.62% jump to Rs 164.27 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22, on robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Ruchi Soya's branded business, including brands sold under royalty arrangements and institutional segment, achieved sales of Rs 45,511.82 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22 fiscal. The food business segment achieved sales of Rs 431.12 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, contributing to 9.56 per cent of the company's total branded business. The company brands include Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star, among others.