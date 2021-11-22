Baba Ramdev's TV Channels' Launch In Nepal Faces Criticism Over Registration Row

Gogan Bahadur Hamal, the Directorate General of Nepal's Department of Information and Broadcasting, said that action will be taken against two television channels of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev if they are found operating in the country without permission. He said that the two channels had never applied for registration.

"We will take action if we found that Patanjali Nepal and Ashtha Nepal channels belonging to India's yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna have built infrastructures to broadcast the television programmes without fulfilling any legal formalities and even having registered," Hamal told PTI.

Astha Nepal TV and Patanjali Nepal TV were launched by Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in presence of Ramdev and his close aide Acharya Balkrishna on Friday. The channels will broadcast religious and yoga-related shows.

However, in response, Patanjali Yogpeeth Nepal said that it has gone through the verification process for Television channels from Company's Registrar Office and it has started the process for further permission.

"We have not actually broadcast the television channels, we have only made technical preparation for the same. We have only inaugurated the television broadcasting office building," it said adding that channels will initiate operating only after due process.

Meanwhile, Aastha TV has a licence for downlinking in Nepal valid till 2024, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala said. "Prime Minister Deuba inaugurated the trial run of two channels - Aastha Nepal TV and Patanjali Nepal TV - with country-specific content in the Nepali language on November 19, 2021. It has got 30 days time to get commercial approval for this trial run for the full telecast," he said.

About Patanjali group

Founded by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna in 2006, Patanjali, which was initially into Ayurveda products manufacturing, has now forayed into other fields such as clothing (Patanjali Paridhan), dairy, cosmetics, food items and more. It is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India. Recently, the Patanjali-owned Ruchi Soya Industries posted a 29.62% jump in profit to Rs 164.27 crore. The company's brands include Mahakosh, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Sunrick and Ruch Star among others.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)