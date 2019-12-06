Strange Artwork! Banana Duct-taped To Wall Sells For Whopping $120K

Aa strange artwork that was sold for a whopping amount of $120,000 is grabbing eyeballs. Believe it or not, but the artwork that was sold for over 100 thousand dollars was a piece of banana duct-taped to a wall and was exhibited at an art fair in Miami, US. The unusual installation was by an Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan who named his artwork 'Comedian'.

The strange artwork

The picture was shared by Sarah Cascone, who is an art journalist from the United States. Ever since the picture was shared by Sarah from her Instagram handle it has garnered more than 500 likes and has been picked up by many media outlets. Sarah has published her own article on the website she works for.

According to Sarah, a French woman bought the artwork. Other editions of the artwork immediately went on sale and were priced higher than its previous version. Reportedly, a second edition of the artwork was bought by a French man and the artist is planning to raise the price of his third edition to $150,000. However, it is not mentioned anywhere that what is the life of the artwork and when to change the decomposed banana.

This is not the first time when Maurizio Cattelan is grabbing headlines for his satirical artwork. In 2016, Cattelan created a fully functional toilet made out of 18-Carat solid gold. The artwork was stolen from England's Blenheim Palace, where it was exhibited on loan. The toilet artwork was named America and over 100,000 people waited in line to use the six million-dollar masterpiece.

The exhibition was organised by Art Basel, a privately owned and managed international art fair that is annually staged at Basel, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Florida and Miami. Art Basel was started in 1970 by Balz Hilt, Ernst Beyeler and Trudl Bruckner. The banana artwork was Maurizio Cattelan's first collaboration with the Art Basel in the last 15 years.

