Bangladesh: 7 Killed, 50 Injured In Building Collapse After Massive Explosion

Following a massive explosion, a commercial building collapsed in Bangladesh's national capital Dhaka on Sunday, killing at least seven people and leaving 50 others injured. Although the authorities initially suspected it to have been caused by gas cylinder blasts, the exact cause of the blast is still not known, the local media reported. A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the explosion.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam visited the spot at 10.30 pm and said, "Seven people were killed in the explosion. We have come to know that at least 50 people were injured in the incident." The DMP added that they did not find any evidence of an act of sabotage that could cause the explosion in the building.

'Investigations have been launched': Fire Brigade chief Brigadier General

Fire Brigade chief Brigadier General Sajjad Hossain said primary evidence suggested gas cylinder blasts caused the explosion but “we are yet to know how it actually occurred”. “There were gas cylinders at a restaurant at the ground floor of a nearby building and air-conditioners at a showroom upstairs while there were gas cylinders as well at the road construction site at the scene... investigations have been launched,” Hossain added.

As per reports, 29 people among the injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Institute whereas, the other injured were taken to several hospitals in the Maghbazar area.

"Broken glass walls of several nearby buildings and shopping malls littered the road outside the three-story building. Two buses were also heavily damaged due to the explosion," informed an eye witness.

Another witness said he saw a fireball go over his head and the explosion turned everything dark and smoky in his vicinity while pieces of glass started to shower from above.

Soon after the explosion the buses and cars crashed into one another while panic-gripped passengers struggled to come out of the vehicles, as per several other witnesses.

Deputy director (Dhaka zone) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Debashish Bardhan said the search-and-rescue operation is still on to be sure if there is anyone trapped in the building.

(With Agency Inputs)