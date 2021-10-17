In a key development, Bangladesh Police has booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus. According to Dhaka Tribune, the accused people were charged with vandalism, assaulting security personnel, and obstructing government duty. Charges against the suspects were made across three police stations Paltan, Ramma, and Chawkbazar.

Addressing media, the police confirmed that in Paltan, cases have been lodged against 11 identified people and roughly 2000 and 2,500 unnamed people. Meanwhile, in Ramna, the number reached 10 identified and nearly 1500 unnamed people. In Chawkbazar, police charged five named residents in addition to 35-40 unidentified people. According to Dhaka Tribune, as many as 20 people have been arrested.

The ongoing unrest started after dozens of Muslims brought out several processions in protests of alleged desecration of the Quran. Earlier on Wednesday, footage of the holy text being placed at the foot of Goddess Durga in Cumilla emerged online. Since then, members of the Muslim community have vandalised multiple pandals and unleashed a violence spree across Bangladesh.

'Nobody will be spared': Sheikh Hasina

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," the Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was quoted as saying by PTI while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community in Dhaka on Friday.

ISKCON temple vandalised in Bangladesh

On Friday, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Noakhali district, in which a person was killed. The goons vandalised the temple and burned the sculpture of ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. In the aftermath, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took up the matter with the Bangladeshi counterparts, demanding strict action against the perpetrators and directed the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government to take prompt measures to ensure safety of minorities in the country. The External Affairs ministry further informed that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

Image: AP

(With inputs from ANI)