Bangladesh: Convicted killer of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman arrested in Dhaka

A former Bangladeshi military captain, who was convicted for killing the country’s founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujihib Rahman was arrested by police in Dhaka on April 7. Abdul Majed, who killed the Bangladeshi leader on August 15, 1975 was one of six absconding ex-army officials who were sentenced to capital punishment after their trials in absentia.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed the ex-captain Abdul Majed's arrest and said he had been sent to court to "exhaust legal options". He also revealed that he was arrested in Dhaka immediately after his return to the country following his exile in India.

Based on a tip-off, Bangladesh’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Mirpur police captured him and sacked him in jail following orders by a magistrate court. According to reports, Majed was presented to Old Dhaka court where he was reportedly seen wearing white pyjamas and handcuffed in bulletproof jacket and helmet. Speaking about his arrest, a police officer reportedly said that Majed was brought to the court at around 12.15 pm. He added that Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate A M Zulfikar Hayat passed his order at 12.55 pm asking the police to send him to jail.

Majed, a self-confessed killer, was not only involved in Bangabandhu's killing at his private residence in Dhanmondi but was also involved in murders of four other national leaders in high-security Dhaka jail on November 3, 1975.

Bangladesh's freedom struggle

Bangladesh's War for independence began after the Pakistani military junta based in West Pakistan launched Operation Searchlight against the people of East Pakistan on the night of 25 March 1971. It pursued the systematic elimination of nationalist Bengali civilians, students, intelligentsia, religious minorities and armed personnel. The war ended on 16 December 1971 after West Pakistan surrendered. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the father of Nation in Bangladesh served as the first President of Bangladesh and later as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 17 April 1971 until his assassination on 15 August 1975.

