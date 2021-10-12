Bangladesh Enters 'nuclear Age', Will Join World's Nuclear Powers For Peace: PM Hasina

On Sunday, October 10, Bangladesh made a significant step toward building its first nuclear power plant. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared through a video conference that the country has entered a "nuclear age" with the installation of the reactor pressure vessel at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). She stated that the country will join the world's nuclear powers, but for peace. This will secure power generation, which will benefit rural residents by improving their socioeconomic status, the PM added as reported by the Business Standard. Rooppur is a town in Bangladesh's Ruppur district, some 100 miles from the country's capital, Dhaka. Bangladesh struck a $12.65 billion deal with Russia in December 2015 to build two nuclear power facilities.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Bangladesh began construction on its first power plant in November 2017. The government plans to open the Rooppur plant to the public in 2024. Two VVER-1200 reactor power units will be used in the nuclear plant, which will be planned and built by the engineering section of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation. Their expected life cycle is 60 years, with the possibility of a 20-year extension of service life. The Russian VVER-1200 reactor design, which was successfully implemented at Novovoronezh NPP-2, was chosen for Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant which will feature two power units, each with a 1,200 MW electrical capacity, reported The Dhaka Tribune. The installation of the reactor pressure vessel in the Rooppur nuclear power plant is a matter of pride for the country and its citizens, said PM Hasina.

PM Sheikh Hasina extends her gratitude to Russian President

Regarding security and safety at the plant areas, the Prime Minister stated that a four-tier security mechanism has been implemented in the nuke plant using modern technologies. As a result, she claims, there is no risk of an unintended accident at the country's first nuclear power plant. She went on to say that a necessary training programme has been arranged to develop trained staff to run such a sophisticated and highly advanced facility. Prime Minister Hasina also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his assistance in constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, reported The Dhaka Tribune.

Image: Pixabay/PTI