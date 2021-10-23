Bangladesh: Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Protests Against Communal Violence

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council on Saturday organised statewide protests in response to recent attacks on Hindus during and after the Durga Puja festival. The organisation conducted a demonstration in Shahbag, Dhaka, from 6 AM to 12 PM. Thousands of people participated in simultaneous demonstrations across the country, including Chittagong and Sylhet, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) leader Hasanul Haque Inu demanded the safety and security of the country's religious minority. He claimed that the recent attack was well planned to incite Hindu-Muslim communal riots. According to Bangladesh ISKCON General Secretary Charu Chanda Das, attacks on Hindu establishments were not new in the country and if the culprits of previous attacks had been brought to justice, the present attacks could have been avoided.



Earlier, Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad (BPUP) General Secretary Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee claimed that only one guard was present at the temporary Puja location in Comilla on the night of the incident. He also stated that the electricity supply to the puja venue was turned off for a brief moment in the wee hours of October 13, the day incident reportedly happened. "The cause of the power outage is yet to be determined. Is there a formal investigation into the incident?" Chatterjee inquired as reported by Dhaka Tribune. As of now, 102 cases have been filed accusing as many as 20,619 people in various regions of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and disseminating rumours on social media, according to the police's official data.

Bangladesh reeling under communal violence

At least four persons were killed in police shootings during attacks on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13, whereas, two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more persons, reported Dhaka Tribune. On Tuesday, October 19, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, said that officials have identified the perpetrator of the Comilla tragedy and that he will be arrested sooner than later, reported the outlet.

PM Sheikh Hasina calls for strict action against perpetrators

It is significant to note that Hindu villages in Rangpur's Pirganj Upazila were also attacked on Sunday night, October 17, after an alleged Facebook post offended Muslims' religious sentiments. According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 20 homes were set ablaze in the incident. Meanwhile, the young Hindu man who reportedly uploaded the post was apprehended on the very next day, claimed the police. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed law enforcement to take strict action against the perpetrators and also encouraged the Muslim community to exercise restraint.

Image: ANI