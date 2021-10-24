Bangladesh Violence: 10 Cases Filed, Over 3,000 Unnamed People Booked For Communal Riots

Following the communal riots in Bangladesh, Hajiganj police station filed ten cases over last week’s violence and informed that among the accused are over 3,000 unnamed people. The violent attacks had started in Comilla during Durga Puja after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi. Dhaka Tribune had reported that several puja venues were vandalised in the areas of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar.

Amid the communal riots, five people died after police opened fire, while 33 others were injured. As per the local media outlet, the injured included 23 police officials and staff members as well. Separately, according to the local unit of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP), 12 puja mandaps and several Hindu homes were vandalised on October 13 and 14.

Locals and activists have reportedly said that the police were underprepared for the communal attack in Hajiganj Upazila of Chandpur on October 13 despite warnings from the local puja management committee after the violence in Comilla. Last week, a mob had attacked 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus. In another follow-up, a member of ISKCON was killed in a mob attack at the temple in Noakhali. The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was also burnt down by the goons during the brutal attack.

Police arrests key suspects

Security agencies in Bangladesh on 23 October arrested another man held to be the second key suspect behind the recent string of violence in Bangladesh. Officials of the Elite Anti-Crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) informed that one of the masterminds behind the violence in the Pirganj sub-district of northwestern Rangpur, Shaikat Mandal, along with his aides were nabbed from Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka on Saturday. RAB officials said that Mandal had gone live on Facebook triggering people to launch a massive outrage.

The police had earlier on October 22, Friday, arrested Iqbal Hossain, the prime suspect from the Cox's Bazar area. Hossain had allegedly placed the Quran at a Durga Puja Pandal in Comilla. The accused is presently placed under seven-day police custody, where he is being probed by different security and intelligence agencies. Pertinently, the Bangladesh police have so far nabbed nearly 600 individuals from various parts of the country for inciting violence against the Hindus during the Durga Puja festivities.

(With inputs from ANI)