Banksy Unveils New Coronavirus-related Artwork, First-ever Footage Featuring Himself

The anonymous graffiti artist, Banksy, recently took to Instagram to share a video of his latest work in one of London’s Underground train. The footage posted on July 14 is the first time that the artist shared a glimpse of himself. While urging people to wear masks, Banksy, in the caption wrote, "If you don't mask - you don't get”.

In the short clip, one can see Banksy making his way through the underground train, also known as Tube. The clip begins with a video playing on YouTube on a laptop screen, before cutting to a clip of him putting on the hi-vis jacket. Titled ‘London Underground undergoes deep clean’, the video shows Banksy painting rats, one sneezing, another using mask as a parachute and another holding a bottle of sanitiser.

READ: Italy Returns Stolen Banksy To France On Bastille Day

The final shot of the video showed the words on the platform wall that read, “I get lockdown,” then as the doors of the train close “but I get up again” can be seen spray-painted on the train. The short clip featuring Banksy for the first time ends with the music from 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping’ by British rock band Chumbawamba.

READ: France Arrests Six People Over Banksy's Stolen Artwork Commemorating Paris Attack

Banksy’s followers were certainly impressed by his latest artwork. With over 2.8 million views and more than 864,000 likes, several internet users called the work ‘amazing’. One internet user wrote, "perfect timing for our Banksy lessons this week!” Another added, “This is pure genius start to finish”. One internet user also said, “Most expensive metro train in the world”.

READ: Italy Recovers Stolen Banksy Art Honoring Bataclan Victims

A short-lived artwork

Even though Banksy’s work impressed several, hours after the transport for London reportedly confirmed that his latest work had been removed. As per reports, a spokesperson for the transportation agency said that the work was removed ‘some days ago’ because it was in violation of TFL’s ‘strict anti-graffiti policy’. Though the artwork was erased, the spokesperson reportedly also added that the transportation agency appreciated ‘the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings’. They further also added that the TFL would like to ‘offer Banksy the chance to do a new version’ of his message in a suitable location.

READ: UK: Banksy Creates Artwork To Support The Statue Of Edward Colston Torn Down In Bristol