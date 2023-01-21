The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) on Friday said that it was wrong for publishing a news story under the headline "Can women have it all?" over the shocking resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The news that was posted on Twitter on Thursday with a link to an article by BBC World sparked outrage, with angry commentators asking why BCC used "sexist" remarks in their writing.

Later, the BBC changed the headline to "Departure reveals unique pressures on the PM." The article stressed Arden's life as a working mother of a small child. According to reports, the BBC provided clarification on the issue, saying that after they recognised the headline wasn't 'suitable' for the story, and changed it accordingly, and also removed the associated tweet.

BBC admits sexist headline on Jacinda Ardern's resignation

Taking to the micro-blogging site, users lashed out against the UK-based publication with many sharing the screenshot of the disputed story and several questioning why the BBC humanised former UK PM Boris Johnson for the pain he felt after leaving his position and used sexist words against New Zealand's PM, who "gracefully led New Zealand through historic upheavals and leaves on her terms."

On Thursday, the 42-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister announced that she would resign in February after having served as the South Pacific nation's leader for over five years. She said she no longer has "enough in the tank to do it justice" and would not seek re-election. She announced that she plans to spend more time with her fiance and 4-year-old daughter. On Friday, while speaking to the media, Ardern said, "I'll have to admit I slept well for the first time in a long time last night," adding that she felt both sadness and relief.

BBC receives widespread criticism over release of the documentary on PM Modi

Meanwhile, the BBC is facing a major backlash over its release of a controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which India's External Affairs Ministry called a "propaganda piece" designed to push a discredited narrative.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative." "The bias and the lack of objectivity, and frankly, the continuing colonial mindset, are belatedly visible," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in reply to questions on a BBC documentary. Notably, in the two-part series, the BBC attacked PM Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The controversial documentary has received widespread condemnation and was also removed from select platforms. Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak also defended PM Modi in the British Parliament and distanced himself from BBC's documentary series.

"The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed; of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward," Sunak said.

Image: AP