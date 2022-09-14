Beijing Asks Schools In Tibet To Teach 'glorious History' Of China Authored By Xi Jinping

Among the injustices faced by minorities in China, the Communist government has now imposed another mandate in Tibet wherein it ordered to teach lessons from the book written by President Xi Jinping. According to a report by Tibet Rights Collectives, Beijing is now using books as a tool to distort the view of its invasion of Tibet and justify its wrongful claims over the region. The report claimed the Chinese government published multilingual versions of the books, especially those related to history. Besides, some local media also reported that the government is planning to introduce the Chinese Communist Party-approved "Encyclopedia of Ethnic Unity and Progress (Tibet Volume)" in schools and colleges in Tibet. The book is specially designed in accordance with the "glorious history" of China.

Also, it is reported that the Communist government is publishing and distributing multilingual versions of the book "Excerpts from Xi Jinping's Discussions on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights" in areas of Tibet.

"According to Strong's personal observations, Tibet was undergoing a dramatic reform, which rejuvenated this snowy plateau". This is in tune with the CCP's version of Tibet's history and its narrative that China "liberated" Tibet, which is a distorted version of real history, "the Tibet Rights Collectives describe the recent development.

China Bans Local Tibetan Language in classroom

It is worth mentioning China claims that Tibet has always been part of China, whereas historical documents claim that Tibet has been an independent country with its own flag, and army and has signed treaties with other kingdoms. In the last decade, the Chinese government has been trying to "impose" the "fact" that it is an integral part of the country by various means.

This was not the first time when the Chinese government implemented such measures to change the mindset of the Tibetans. Earlier last year, it ordered the educational institute to stop offering learning in the Tibetan language. According to the media reports, Chinese authorities in Qinghai province banned 'informal' Tibetan language classes that children attend outside their schools. The order also warned the violators to get ready for 'serious legal consequences and punishment'.

"No individual or organization is allowed to hold informal classes or workshops to teach the Tibetan language during the winter holidays when the schools are closed," local media cited the order.

Earlier in September last year, two Chinese authorities detained two Tibetan students who 'opposed' Beijing's plan to impose the use of the Chinese language. The students-- Gyuldrak and Yangrik-- were protesting against imposing the Chinese language as the only medium of instruction in Tibetan schools. The two 19-year-old students have drawn police attention by speaking on the social media platform against a Chinese policy mandating, beginning in September, that all classes in local schools be taught only in Chinese, Radio Free Asia reported.

Image: AP