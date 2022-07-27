Beijing's Provocative Behaviour Will Invite Major Conflict In South China Sea: US

The United States has again accused China of increasing provocations in the South China sea and added its "aggressive" and "irresponsible behaviour" would lead to a major incident in the disputed region. Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, during the Twelfth Annual South China Sea Conference held in Washington, emphasised Beijing's provocative and unprofessional action has increased multiple folds in recent months. According to Ratner, the unprofessional behaviour of PLA ships and aircraft, trouble not only American forces but also the allied forces operating in the region.

"I’m sure, episodes of these are periodically reported in the media. But I want to be clear that these are not isolated incidents. Over the last five years, the number of unsafe PLA intercepts, including U.S. allies and partners operating lawfully in international airspace in the South China Sea, has increased dramatically, with dozens of dangerous events in the first half of this year alone," he said according to the statement released following the event. He maintained if the PLA continues the same pattern, "it is only a matter of time before there is a major incident or accident in the region".

Beijing is systematically testing the limits of collective resolve, says US official

Further, he maintained China has also escalated tensions with its neighbours which are considered peaceful nations. Notably, he was pointing out China's recent provocative action against Taiwan and Vietnam. Besides, it also sent more than a dozen military aircraft into Malaysian-administered airspace and the Philippines. According to Ratner, Beijing employs its military, maritime militia, and state-owned enterprises in a holistic way to intimidate and impose its preferences on regional states. He underscored Beijing is systematically testing the limits of collective resolve and trying to advance a new status quo in the South China Sea "that flies in the face of our shared commitment to the respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law".

In order to deal with the concerning situation, he said the US is doubling down efforts to build a common operating picture with partners that will allow better detection and counter illicit activities in territorial waters. It is worth mentioning the comment from the top US official came ahead of President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping's meeting over Taiwan which is reportedly scheduled to be held this week.

Image: AP/@ModJapan_en/Twitter