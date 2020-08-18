Belarus Unrest Seen As A Chance For EU To Show Its Geopolitical Relevance

While unrest continues to prevail in Belarus, it is believed that the massive protests are a chance for the European Union to show its geopolitical relevance and to use its foreign policy. According to international media reports, bloc’s 27 leaders will be holding an emergency conference call on August 19 in a bid to discuss the violent aftermath of Belarus’ presidential election, which the EU believes was neither ‘free nor fair’.

It is now believed that the EU’s next step could redefine its international role. The European Union, which is currently in the middle of euro-area debt chaos and the UK leaving the 27-bloc nation, has decided to strike out on its own. While European Council President Charles Micheal reportedly called Belarus’ situation ‘not acceptable’, bloc’s foreign minister has also agreed to start working on sanctions.

As Belarus witnessed the biggest protest in the country’s history, the embattled President Alexander Lukashenko even called Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene and protect his leadership. Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary. However, Michael reportedly said that there should be no outside interference.

EU stands by Belarusian population

Micheal and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen started their mandates last year with teams that reflected a new-found-focus on international issues. EU’s foreign-policy chief, Spain’s Josep Borrell, reportedly even said that these ‘peaceful demonstrations’ had clear demands, i.e, the release of all unlawfully detained people, the prosecution of those responsible for police brutality and holding of new presidential elections. Borrell said that the EU stands by them as the sheer numbers clearly show that the Belarusian population want to change and wants it now.

While speaking to an international media outlet, an EU official said that the next step will be as much about showing how the EU can act when it believes a line has been crossed and its willingness to directly take on Putin. Another official reportedly said that the outcome needs to be more than a mere statement. He further also added that there has to be a balancing act between taking measures that sends a strong signal and steps that are counter-productive. The EU needs to make a negotiated solution harder, added the official.

(Image: AP)

