Netanyahu Condemns 'tyrants Of Tehran' At World Holocaust Forum, 'salutes' Trump, Pence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the 'tyrants of Tehran' in his speech at World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23. As the world marks the 75 years since Jewish prisoners were liberated from Auschwitz concentration camp, several global leaders arrived to attend the event.

The Israeli PM 'saluted' US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence for confronting Tehran as it 'subjugates their own people' and 'threatens their peace'. Netanyahu also called Iran as the 'most anti-Semitic regime on the planet'.

Netanyahu said, “Israel salutes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for confronting tyrants of Tehran that subjugate their own people and threaten the peace and security of the entire world, of everyone in the Middle East and everyone beyond. I call on all governments to join the vital efforts of confronting Iran.”

Netanyahu also applauded the 'remarkable courage' of the Holocaust survivors who were also invited to attend the event and celebrated the liberation of people from the camps. The Israeli PM further called the entire ceremony 'moving' and added that 'there will never be another Holocaust' which is his 'most supreme commitment'. United States Vice President Mike Pence also reportedly said that 'World must stand strong' against Iran.

'Leave history to the historians' - Israeli President Rivlin

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin urged the world leaders who as'sembled for a dinner at his official residence to 'leave history for the historians'. He further added that the role of global leaders is to 'shape the future'.

According to international reports, the event marks one of the largest gatherings in Israeli history as leaders rallied from all over the globe. With regard to the cascade of delegations, nearly 10,000 police officers have been reportedly deployed in Jerusalem while major highways and large parts of the city were shut down ahead of the event.

Largest gathering in Israel

The event is also the largest-ever gathering that is mainly focussed on commemorating the Holocaust and tackling anti-Semitism in the present-day and age. More than 40 dignitaries are attending the event including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, US Vice President Mike Pence, and the presidents of Germany, Italy, and Austria.

The three-hour-long event was headlined as 'Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism' and is taking place at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. According to reports, the meet is organised to project a united front while commemorating the genocide of Europeans Jews amid the growing anti-Jewish violence in the continent as well as around the world.

(With inputs from agencies)