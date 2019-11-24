Benjamin Netanyahu's Rival Benny Gantz Proposes Rotational Govt In Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival Benny Gantz proposed a unity government under his leadership and urged the Likud Party leaders to join him. Speaking at a news conference, the Blue and White Party chief called for a rotational Prime Minister and said if Netanyahu is cleared of the charges, he can take up the role after two years.

Indicted in corruption charges

On November 21, Netanyahu was formally charged in a series of corruption cases that threw the nation towards uncertainty and a highly-possible third general election of the year. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu making him the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face indictment. The charges include offering to amend regulatory in policies in exchange favourable news coverage from a media outlet.

Read: Israel Braces For Political Fight After Netanyahu Indictment

'Only alternative' to elections

Gantz called for the formation of the largest possible unity government under his leadership saying it was the “only alternative” to fresh elections. The Centrist leader took to Twitter to call for a partnership saying, “It is your time to put the fears and threats of the past aside and establish as broad a unity government as I can. I will serve as prime minister for the first two years, while Netanyahu will be able to handle his legal affairs.” Invoking the ‘Zionist values’, the opposition leader said that they share the principles of partnership and unity, uncompromising security, a strong economy and united society.

“We must march Israeli society into a new era of healing. Let's show together, the citizens of Israel the leadership they deserve - unifying and conciliatory leadership that will put Israel first and foremost,” Gantz tweeted.

Read: Israel Heads Toward Unprecedented 3rd Election Within A Year

Likud member wants new leadership

Meanwhile, senior Likud leader MK Gideon Sa’ar dismissed Netanyahu’s claims of a legal coup and called for new party leadership. He opined that the Attorney-General is a ‘man of integrity’ and attacking him would harm the party’s statesmanlike approach. Likud lawmaker said that he would be able to form the government immediately if given the charge of the party.

Read: Donald Trump Says He Can Be Leader Of Israel, Mocks PM Netanyahu

Read: Netanyahu Threatens Islamic Jihad Militants, Says 'stop Or Absorb More Blows'