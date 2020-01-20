Berlin Summit: Participants Calls For Demobilisation Of Armed Groups In Libya

Countries with interests in Libya's long-running conflict agreed to provide no further military support to the warring parties while a ceasefire lasts. Participants in Sunday's Berlin conference on Libya, in a joint statement, called for the demobilisation of all Libyan armed groups.

"We call for a comprehensive process of demobilisation and disarmament of armed groups and militias in Libya and the subsequent integration of suitable personnel into civilian, security and military state institutions, on an individual basis and based on a census of armed groups personnel and professional vetting. We call upon the United Nations to assist this process," the document's article 12 reads.

The participants have also called for restoring the monopoly of the state for the legitimate use of force. "We support the establishment of unified Libyan national security, police and military forces under central, civilian authority, building upon the Cairo talks, and the documents produced therein," the document's article 36 reads.

UN to facilitate ceasefire negotiations

The summit called for external factors to refrain from intervening in Libya's domestic matters. The participants urged the United Nations to broker the ceasefire negotiations between the conflicting sides and also asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to impose sanctions against those who violate the ceasefire.

"We call upon the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire negotiations between the parties, including through the immediate establishment of technical committees to monitor and verify the implementation of the ceasefire," the document reads, adding, "We call upon the UNSC to impose appropriate sanctions on those who are found to be in violation of the ceasefire arrangements and on the Member States to enforce these".

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord and his rival military commander of Libyan national Army, Khalifa Haftar attended the UN-backed gathering in the German capital to carve out a political process in the war-torn North African country.

(With ANI inputs)