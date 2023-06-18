'Bhuiyan Jallad': Bangladesh Executioner Who Hanged 26 Convicts Walks Out Of Prison

A hangman in Bangladesh, who earned the moniker Jallad for executing 26 convicts and war criminals, including the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, walked out of a prison here on Sunday after serving more than three decades for robbery and murder.

Shahjahan Bhuiyan, 74, was greeted by a posse of journalists as he exited the premises of Dhaka Central Jail.

I feel great, he told the media.

In 1991, Bhuiyan was sentenced to 42 years in prison on account of murder and charges of robbery.

In 2001, he was entrusted the role of a hangman by the prison authorities.

Soon, he earned the nickname Jallad meaning executioner.

Bangladesh government commuted his sentence by two months for every execution he carried out, totalling four years and four months.

Due to his good conduct in prison, Bhuiyan had around 10 years waived off his sentence.

During his tenure as a hangman, Bhuiyan executed some 26 well-known criminals, including the killers of the founder of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with most of his family members, which helped him attain considerable media attention.

Emotion gripped me when I carried out every execution. But I knew if don't do it anybody else would do it . . . I was brave and so the prison authorities entrusted me with the job, Bhuiyan said.

Of all his executions, it was the hanging of a convict named Munir, which he recalled with a great sense of enthusiasm.

I will never forget his (Munir) execution. When he was asked his last wish, he said, he wants a cigarette, he recalled.

Dhaka Central Jail's jailor Mahbubul Islam said that under the sentence, Bhuiyan was fined TK10,000, but the jail authorities paid the amount, because of his penury.

With nowhere to go following his release, Bhuiyan, a native of Ichhakhali village in Narsingdi, said he is now headed to the residence of another inmate whom he befriended in prison.

I have a sister, and a nephew. But after landing in prison, I have never contacted them in all these years, he explained.

As Bhuiyan walked to his new-found freedom, he has an earnest request to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

I have no home. I will be staying at a friend's house. I request the Bangladesh government to provide me a stable job and a place to stay, he added.