COVID-19: Bhutan Imposes Strict Lockdown To Curb The Spread Of Local Transmission

The government in Bhutan has incorporated a strict nationwide lockdown in effect from August 11 after a locally transmitted COVID-19 case was confirmed. While addressing the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering was reported to have said that positive case is a female patient from in Gelephu town. The PM added that she had come in close contact with many people in Paro, Thimphu, and many other places.

National Situational Update on COVID-19 (data as of 10th August 2020)



Highlights:



Lotay reportedly said that the patient was declared recovered after medication and quarantine process, but has tested positive again after being at home for 15 days. During this time, she travelled to different places and visited relatives, as per reports.

The health authorities managed to trace 71 contacts who came in close contact with the patient. The Prime Minister reportedly said that the lockdown has been imposed to contact trace and isolate all positive cases to curb the spread of coronavirus by breaking the chain. Lotay also reaffirmed people not to panic as food and other emergency supplies will be made available at the doorsteps. He hinted that the lockdown might last between five days to a maximum three weeks depending on the situation.

Bhutan's health ministry tweeted, "With the country going under lockdown, we request every Bhutanese and non-nationals residing in Bhutan to please abide by the following lockdown essential information."

In another tweet it wrote, "We are now graduating back to normal and the health services too shall be back on track. Life should not stop during the pandemic. "

According to Bhutan's health ministry, the country has a total of 113 positive cases as of Tuesday. Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Exchanged thoughts with Dr. Lotay Tshering on the evolving COVID-19 situation. PM Modi said India will stand by her close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

