Bhutan's King Treks For 5 Days To Monitor Country's Eastern Border And COVID-19 Situation

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk trekked for five days along the eastern border of the country to inspect the COVID regulations and illegal border crossing which might add up to the COVID-19 cases in the country. Bhutan is the neighboring country to India which is in the second position in the worldwide COVID reports list, whereas Bhutan with a total population of 763,092 has only 1,863 confirmed COVID cases with just one death reported since the pandemic started.

The number of confirmed COVID cases in Bhutan has been low in comparison to the other countries of the world, yet the administration has been continuously pushing its efforts to prioritize its citizen's health. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk started his five days long trek to ensure that the pandemic stays in control. During the journey on foot, the king kept a check on the illegal movements in the borders that could possibly increase the number of COVID cases in the country. The king took to his Instagram account and shared the updates of his journey.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk's trek

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk started the trek from Merak on June 8, along with his Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji and the Prime Minister, Lyonchen Dasho Dr. Lotay. King Wangchuk visited the border points-of-entries and outposts manned by Desuups, RBP personnel, and in one case, retired police personnel. The entire route, from Merak to Tshothang, was over 67 kilometers long. Apart from inspecting the border outposts, the King also expressed concerns about the impact that the pandemic and border closure has had on the livelihoods of the people. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk reached Jomotshangkha on June 13, after his five days of the long trek and he is presently staying there.



Image Source- Instagram-kingjigmekhesar