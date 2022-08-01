Biden Invites Russia For Negotiations On START Treaty, Says China 'can Also Engage'

US President Joe Biden has made a rare offer to reach out to Russia to start the negotiations on “a new arms control framework" to replace the START or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that the United States had signed with the Russian Federation that entered into force in 2011. The treaty’s original duration was 10 years which expired on February 5, 2021. But, the framework has an option for both the parties to agree to extend it for up to an additional five years.

Despite Cold war, US-Russia must 'uphold shared responsibility': Biden

Despite the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union "were able to work together to uphold our shared responsibility to ensure strategic stability" by restricting nuclear armament, Biden said. He emphasized that Washington "is ready" to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026. “In this context," said Biden, Russia "should also demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States,” adding that China can also engage in the negotiations.

US president called for "meaningful, reciprocal nuclear arms limits" between the United States and Russian Federation. “China also has a responsibility as an NPT nuclear weapons state and a member of the P5 to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics," furthermore, Biden stressed.

According to the US president, there is "no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation."

US and Russia must kick-start talks on extending the treaty through February 4, 2026, said Biden, as he delivered a speech at the tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference on Monday. He underscored that the United States joined the Nuclear Weapons States in January 2022 to affirmatively state its belief that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Biden administration has prioritized reducing the role of nuclear weapons in its national security strategy and hence has reached out to Moscow to start the negotiations, the head of the United States declared.

“Today, my Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026. But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith,” US President Joe Biden said.

Biden accused the Russian Federation of so-called "shattering peace in Europe with its military invasion in Ukraine, which he termed the “attack on fundamental tenets of international order.” He called on Iran to demonstrate diplomacy – and added that the US, in coordination with its Allies and regional partners – has developed a proposal to secure a mutual return to full implementation of the tattered 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

"We are working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States meets the highest nonproliferation standards," Biden said.