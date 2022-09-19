Biden Signs Official Condolence Book For Queen; Avers 'her Legacy Will Loom Large' In UK

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while visiting her casket lying in state at Westminster Hall in London on Sunday, September 18. They also signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House. Biden and the first lady were among the thousands of mourners who offered their tributes at Westminster Hall, where tens of thousands of UK police, hundreds of British military soldiers, and an army of authorities have been making their final preparations for the Queen's royal funeral.

The US President, First Lady, and US Ambassador Jane Hartley stood solemnly next to the coffin while Biden made the sign of the cross and placed his hand to his heart. While speaking about the signing of the condolence books, Biden wrote on Twitter, “We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Today Jill and I signed the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world. pic.twitter.com/6aZzUAMDAU — President Biden (@POTUS) September 18, 2022

Joe Biden talked about Queen Elizabeth II

Biden expressed his condolences in writing and later attended a Sunday banquet at Buckingham Palace that was held by King Charles III. Alongside hundreds of British charity workers, Biden is one of 500 international leaders and royals who is invited to the queen's state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Furthermore, while talking about Queen Elizabeth II, US President Biden said after signing the official condolence book, “When the Queen had us to the castle for tea and... she kept offering me more; I kept eating everything she put in front of me — but she was the same in person as she — as her image: decent, honorable, and all about service.”

In a statement, Biden also highlighted that their hearts go out to King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family. He claimed, “It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole. And sometimes you think you’ll never — you’ll never overcome it.” Since arriving in the United Kingdom, the US President and First Lady Jill Biden have maintained a low profile.

Besides this, Jill Biden wrote in a book for spouses and ambassadors, “Queen Elizabeth lived her life for the people,” Associated Press reported. She also added, “She served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness and the conversations we shared.”

In the meantime, members of the Realms and the Commonwealth will be in attendance for the royal burial service on Monday. More recently, British officials stated that the line to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state had to be suspended for newcomers. With a queue that had been growing for many days and was approximately 10 kilometres long, people waited for up to 24 hours on the weekend.

(Image: AP)