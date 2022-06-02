Biden To Meet Stoltenberg At WH; Finland & Sweden's NATO Bids, Russia-Ukraine War On Focus

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is on an official visit to the United States, will meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 2. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the duo will hold meetings at the White House with US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. It is expected that both-- Bidean and Stoltenberg-- will discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing row over Sweden and Finland joining the NATO alliance. Earlier on Wednesday, Stoltenberg met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken where the former thanked the United States for increased military presence across Europe, with over 100,000 troops backed by significant air and naval power.

Stoltenberg termed the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership "historic" and said both countries will strengthen the military alliance. "We have to address the security concerns of all Allies, and I’m confident that we will find the united way forward," the NATO chief said. Further, Stoltenberg maintained that he was in contact with the Turkish President over his concerns regarding Sweden and Finland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The NATO chief stated that he will meet with the officials of Sweden, Finland and Turkey in Brussels in the coming days.

"To this end, I’m in close contact with President Erdoğan of Turkey and with the leaders of Finland and Sweden. And I will convene senior officials from all three countries in Brussels in the coming days," Stoltenberg added.

Turkey blocks Finland and Sweden's NATO bid

Last month, the NATO chief accepted the membership application of both Sweden and Finland amid fears of Russia's intention to harm Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process. While reacting to their action against the countries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security. "We see that there is no such attitude towards us," he said. Earlier, it was speculated that the approval of the first stage of Finland and Sweden’s application would be completed within one or two weeks, however, Turkey's move has made it nearly "impossible".

Image: NATO