Biden To Not Attend APEC Summit In Thailand Due To Family Reasons; Harris To Represent US

United States President Joe Biden will not participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, due to "a family engagement," as per a Thai PBS report. The report came after the White House informed the Thai Embassy in Washington DC that the US President has appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to represent the country at the November 18–19 leaders' summit. Notably, Harris would travel to Bangkok and will attend the two-day summit.

As per a highly placed source, President Biden will attend the G20 conference in Bali on November 15 and 16. This trip will happen a week after the US's midterm elections. Further, following the G20 summit, Biden will directly return to Washington. Previously, prior to the APEC leaders' conference, Biden had intended to travel to Bangkok for a one-day layover. The summit is expected to include participation from other leaders, such as those of China and Russia.

The regional economic organisation, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, was founded in 1989 to support the region's expanding interdependence. According to the APEC website, the 21 members of APEC work to advance balanced, inclusive, sustainable, creative, and secure growth while speeding up regional economic integration in order to increase prosperity for the region's citizens.

It is pertinent to mention that the recently rebuilt Queen Sirikit International Centre will host the APEC summit. According to media reports, Saudi Arabia will be the first nation from the Middle East to attend the APEC leaders' conference as a guest of the host.

Indonesia to concentrate on 3 key areas in the G20 summit

Meanwhile, for the G20 2022 Presidency, Indonesia will concentrate on three key areas, such as global health architecture, the transition to sustainable energy sources, and digital transformation. Through the advancement of sustainable and inclusive economic growth and the inclusion of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) and the digital economy, Indonesia will continue to lead the summit in providing equal access to COVID-19 vaccinations through these pillars, Thai PBS reported.

Indonesia, which will serve as the meeting's chair, has also asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the summit. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly offered to visit Bali during the trip of Indonesian President Widodo Joko to Moscow.

(Image: AP)