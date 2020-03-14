The Debate
BIG: SAARC Video Conference On Coronavirus To Be Held On March 15; PM Modi To Lead India

Rest of the World News

The MEA announced that PM Modi will lead India at the video conference of SAARC member nations on March 15 to formulate a strategy to combat COVID-19 outbreak.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
SAARC

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday announced that the SAARC member countries would conduct a video conference to mull a common strategy against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India at this crucial meeting. It will take place at 5 pm IST on March 15. All other member countries of the SAARC namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka have responded positively to the PM’s initiative. However, Special Assistant to Pakistani PM on Health Zafar Mirza will represent Pakistan instead of Imran Khan. 

'Chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus' 

On Friday, PM Modi opined that South Asia which accounts for a significant chunk of the world population should ensure that people are healthy. He proposed that the leaders of SAARC nations should come together to chalk out a strategy to tackle the novel coronavirus. PM Modi contended that such a collaboration would set an example for the rest of the world. 

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 129 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,42,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,388 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 84, officially more than any other SAARC member nation. 

First Published:
