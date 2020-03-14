BIG: SAARC Video Conference On Coronavirus To Be Held On March 15; PM Modi To Lead India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday announced that the SAARC member countries would conduct a video conference to mull a common strategy against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India at this crucial meeting. It will take place at 5 pm IST on March 15. All other member countries of the SAARC namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka have responded positively to the PM’s initiative. However, Special Assistant to Pakistani PM on Health Zafar Mirza will represent Pakistan instead of Imran Khan.

Coming together for common good!



15 March, 1700 IST



PM @narendramodi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region. pic.twitter.com/Qa0kL9CqcI — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 14, 2020

'Chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus'

On Friday, PM Modi opined that South Asia which accounts for a significant chunk of the world population should ensure that people are healthy. He proposed that the leaders of SAARC nations should come together to chalk out a strategy to tackle the novel coronavirus. PM Modi contended that such a collaboration would set an example for the rest of the world.

Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it.



South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.



We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.



Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 129 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,42,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,388 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 84, officially more than any other SAARC member nation.

