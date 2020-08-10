Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Pandemic May End In Many Countries By 2021

Bill Gates is not only known as the owner of tech giant Microsoft; he is also famous for his philanthropic activities and for his motivating spirit in a tough time. While talking to an Amerixan News Network, Gates said he is feeling optimistic about vaccines, that will be developed soon and coronavirus will end by 2021. He also added nations like China and Russia are under pressure to have vaccine so high that regulators in these countries may be allowing vaccine shots to be given to humans before vaccine are tested safe and effective, but on the other hand, United States FDA is not following such short cuts to get the effective vaccine.

Bill Gates also talked about financial jolt economies witnessed because of coronavirus Pandemic and told that economies faced trillions of dollar damage and a lot of debts have accumulated, but the development pipeline on scaling up diagnostics, on new treatments, on vaccines is actually quite impressive. The Gates Foundation is working towards finding the vaccine against the contagious virus and special focus is laid on poor countries to immunize them. Last week Pune based Serum Institute of India said they would receive $150 million funding from Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other developing economies.

Global Vaccine Alliance

The global vaccine alliance was founded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 and partners with UN agencies like WHO, World Bank, and UNICEF for support and expertise. The British government had hosted Gavi’s third donor pledging conference to mobilize at least $7.4 billion in additional resources for the protection of the next generation with vaccines. Gates said it is true that the foundation is associated with vaccines, but people proliferating conspiracy theories have flipped the connection. He said that he hopes such theories do not generate "vaccine hesitancy".

(Image Credit-AP)

