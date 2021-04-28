Bill Gates Says No To Sharing COVID Vaccine Formulas With Developing Nations

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is being accused of withholding vaccine recipes from developing nations after his recent interview with Sky News. As per reports, when Bill Gates was asked if it would be helpful to change intellectual property law in order to enable the recipe for these COVID vaccines to be shared, the Microsoft co-founder refused to share the formulas with developing nations.

Supporting his answer with a statement that it is not possible due to the complexity of manufacturing safe vaccines, Bill Gates said, "There are only so many vaccine factories in the world, and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines."

Opinion on what's holding things back in sharing the vaccine formula with developing nations, he added that it isn't intellectual property, the Microsoft co-founder said that it's not like there's some idle vaccine factory with regulatory approval that makes magically safe vaccines. "You've gotta do the trials on these things. And every manufacturing process has to be looked at in a very careful way," he added.

Stating that getting Coronavirus vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to share vaccine formulas has already happened, Gates said, "We got all the rights from the vaccine companies. They didn't hold back, they were participating."

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 infection, India is currently grappling with the deadly second wave of the pandemic. India so far has reported 1,79,97,267 positive cases, out of which, 1,48,17,371 have recovered and 2,01,187 have died. As per the latest reports from moHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,60,960 new cases, 2,61,162 fresh recoveries and 3,293 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 29,78,709.

