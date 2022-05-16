Blinken Discusses Ukraine War, Iran Nuke Deal With German, UK Counterparts In Berlin

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday engaged in comprehensive joint discussions with his German, French, and UK counterparts over an array of prevailing issues, including the Russian war in Ukraine and the stalled negotiations on the Iran Nuclear Deal. On the sidelines of the informal NATO Foreign Minister's Summit in Berlin, Blinken met with German FM Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, and France Director General of Political and Security Affairs Phillippe Errera. The leaders emphasised the need for continued response among allies and partners against the brutal Russian war. They also deliberated over joint efforts to reach a deal in "mutual return to full Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) implementation," the US State Department said in a statement.

Separately, Blinken also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The US State Secretary upheld Washington's "steadfast and enduring" recognition of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The top diplomats mulled over the security and economic assistance deemed necessary by Kyiv "to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked war," US spokesperson Ned Price apprised in a statement.

Blinken says Allies to maintain security assistance to Ukraine

The US State Secretary on Sunday upheld the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions "as long as necessary." Speaking at a press briefing following the informal meeting between top diplomats of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members, Blinken stressed all the 30 NATO Allies are determined to support a "democratic, independent, and sovereign" Ukraine. He also hailed the "strength and resilience" of the Ukrainian people in the three-month-long running war.

"Every member of the Alliance wants to bring this war to an end as soon as possible, but we are equally determined to maintain our security assistance to Ukraine, to continue our sanctions, export controls, and diplomatic pressure in Russia for as long as it's necessary," the US State Secretary said, as quoted in the official press release.

Blinken further stressed that the US and its partners are also aligned over giving Ukraine "as strong a handbags possible on the battlefield, and at any negotiating table" in order to defend against Russian aggression. He also slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging the "brutal and unprovoked" war attempted to "eliminate" Ukraine. However, he added, the invasion has only "reinforced and unified" Kyiv more than ever.

The meeting was virtually addressed by NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, who is suffering from COVID-19. He welcomed Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for NATO membership calling it a "historic" move. The summit was wrapped by NATO members committing support to Ukraine and defending territories against long-term implications of the Russian war.

(Image: AP)