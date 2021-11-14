Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos Says Earth 'will Soon Become 'natural Resort'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Sunday has prophesied that the Earth would soon turn into a "natural resort". The founder of Blue Origin, an American privately funded aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company, said only a few people would live on the "blue planet". During the annual Ignatius Forum in Washington, Bezos that the Earth is a special place and we would not let anyone ruin it. Meanwhile, while explaining about his company, Bezos said his aim is to make sure that the people would not only reach the other planet but also get jobs there.

The billionaire also stated that the people will, in future, call other planets their "default home". Sharing his vision, Bezos affirmed millions of people would move from Earth to space over time and added that the time would come soon. He predicted nearly a million people would be working on the other planet very soon. However, he did not reveal the expected timeline for his vision. "Over centuries, most or many of the people will be born in space. It will be their first home. They will be born in these colonies, they will live in these colonies. They may visit Earth the way you would visit Yellowstone National Park," Wion quoted Bezos as saying during the annual Ignatius Forum in Washington.

"This Earth can support, let's say, 10 billion people to a certain degree. We'd have to work really hard to figure out how to do that without degrading the planet… The solar system can support a trillion people," the media outlet quoted Bezos. Also, he affirmed Blue Origin would be labelled as 'Earth ambassadors' in the next few years.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin inks deal with UAE for promoting space tourism

In what can be seen as a significant step in boosting its space program, the UAE government has engaged in talks with billionaire Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to ensure a partnership for commercial space tourism. The talks reportedly took place between UAE's Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Blue Origin's Vice President Brent Sherwood at the ongoing International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai. This comes after reports emerged that Bezos was eyeing a location in UAE to use it as a spaceport, as per The National News.

Image: AP