BMW Logo Commemorates Pride Month Everywhere Except In Middle East; Netizens Ask 'Why?'

German automaker BMW is facing a barrage of questions online after it changed its logo to celebrate Pride Month on all its social media handles except its Middle East accounts. BMW updated its logo on its Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn as well as its regional social media accounts including India, South Africa, the UK, and Mexico to a colourful rainbow gradient. However, the German car manufacturer has not updated its logo on BMW's Middle East social media account handles.

It is pertinent to mention here that BMW's Middle East office is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a country where homosexuality is illegal and a punishable crime. After noticing that the BMW logo on its Middle East social handles remained unchanged, several netizens questioned the German automaker on why the selective decision was taken.

A Twitter user, Tim Urban, shared the screenshot of BMW's social media handle and all other regional accounts which showed the updated logo and compared it to BMW's Middle East account which did not reflect the change.

It's super important to support marginalized people in places where it's popular to do so pic.twitter.com/HIwNaLtkPE — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) June 1, 2022

'Where is your rainbow logo in support of Pride Month?'

Netizens, on Twitter, questioned why the German car manufacturer did not change its logo on its Middle East accounts. Some even called on BMW, urging it to update the logo for its Middle East handles as it did for its other social media accounts.

"What about middle east?", a user wrote, while a second Netizen quipped, "Friendly reminder, you guys forgot to update your logo."

A third netizen wrote, "Now it's perfect. Get with it BMW Middle East," and a fourth commented, "Why is your logo not like the main bmw account? (sic))"

Meanwhile, other companies like Networking hardware company Cisco, and Computer Hardware Company HP have changed the logo of their main social media handles. However, these companies have not updated their logo on their regional social media handles, including the Middle East.

Meanwhile, car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has updated its logo on its social media handle and in several other regions like the US, and Canada. However, they, too, did not update the logo for the Middle East.

Every year, Pride Month is celebrated in June to celebrate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ (LGBTQ+) community. According to the UN, Pride Month is celebrated across the globe to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

Where is your pride flag? — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) June 1, 2022

Where's your Pride badge? — Pete M (@LondonPeteM) June 2, 2022

Where’s the rainbow flag tho? — Sam Spa 2.1Qa (@SamSpa5) June 1, 2022

How come other BMW pages have changed their logo to rainbow but you haven't? — Nick Thies (@NickThies) June 2, 2022

Why no rainbow flag — Matt 🌴☀️🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) June 1, 2022

wheres your rainbow logo color in support of pride month? — imheretoretweet (@imheretoretwee2) June 1, 2022

@BMW please make them change their logo >:( — WA529 Washington College Savings Plans (@juulsurvivor) June 1, 2022

Why is your logo not like the main bmw account? — AC Mike (@BatBeverley) June 1, 2022

Now it's perfect. Get with it BMW Middle East. pic.twitter.com/HoeXBSM8x3 — Matt Copple 🇺🇲🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇴🇫🇮🇮🇱🪶 (@mwesten777) June 1, 2022

Friendly reminder, you guys forgot to update your logo — Chris (@ChrisAngel0790) June 1, 2022

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)