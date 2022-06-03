BMW Logo Commemorates Pride Month Everywhere Except In Middle East; Netizens Ask 'Why?'

Quick links:
German automaker BMW is facing a barrage of questions online after it changed its logo to celebrate Pride Month on all its social media handles except its Middle East accounts. BMW updated its logo on its Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn as well as its regional social media accounts including India, South Africa, the UK, and Mexico to a colourful rainbow gradient. However, the German car manufacturer has not updated its logo on BMW's Middle East social media account handles.
It is pertinent to mention here that BMW's Middle East office is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a country where homosexuality is illegal and a punishable crime. After noticing that the BMW logo on its Middle East social handles remained unchanged, several netizens questioned the German automaker on why the selective decision was taken.
A Twitter user, Tim Urban, shared the screenshot of BMW's social media handle and all other regional accounts which showed the updated logo and compared it to BMW's Middle East account which did not reflect the change.
It's super important to support marginalized people in places where it's popular to do so pic.twitter.com/HIwNaLtkPE— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) June 1, 2022
Where is your pride flag?— Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) June 1, 2022
Where's your Pride badge?— Pete M (@LondonPeteM) June 2, 2022
Now it's perfect. Get with it BMW Middle East. pic.twitter.com/HoeXBSM8x3— Matt Copple 🇺🇲🇮🇪🏴🇳🇴🇫🇮🇮🇱🪶 (@mwesten777) June 1, 2022
What about middle east? pic.twitter.com/Duy6dxrcSq— Gabrielle 🇮🇳🏳️🌈 (@iiGabriellei) June 1, 2022