Boeing Tests Astronaut Capsule On Trip To International Space Station

As Boeing Co is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities, the company is set to launch its new astronaut capsule on December 20 on its first unmanned journey to the International Space Station. The Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is set to blast off from Florida's Cape Canaveral around 6:36 AM local time (1136 GMT), atop an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch Alliance mention reports. The starliner will detach from the main rocket booster for a rendezvous some 254 miles (409 km) into space the following morning with the International Space Station, minutes after the liftoff. The astronaut capsule is a cone-shaped pod capable and can carry up to seven astronauts.

Test's success would uplift Boeing's image

NASA's Commercial Crew Program will observe the test to certify the capsule for eventual human spaceflight - a long-delayed goal set back years by development hurdles from both Boeing and SpaceX. Though Boeing received the project, a November government watchdog report has termed it "unnecessary". A successful mission would hand Boeing an engineering and public relations win which has been marred with a ban on its 737 MAX jetliner following fatal crashes. At the same time, with this program, America aims to end its reliance on Russia's space program for rides to the space station.

SpaceX and Boeing to undertake NASA projects

Boeing along with SpaceX was provided with $4.2 billion and $2.5 billion in 2014 respectively to develop separate capsule systems capable of ferrying astronauts to the space station from American soil for the first time since the US Space Shuttle was retired from service in 2011. The NASA had initially expected its first crewed flights on Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule in late 2017. Yet a slew of design and safety concerns for both vehicles have led to schedule delays. Both the companies are now scheduled to launch into space by the mid-2020.

Mannequin used in test

In its test on Friday, a mannequin named Rosie outfitted with sensors to measure the pressure a real astronaut would endure on the ascent to the space station and during hypersonic re-entry back through Earth's atmosphere, informed the aviation company. The starliner is planned to stay at least a week at the International Space Station before undocking and beginning its return to Earth early on December 28. It is equipped with three parachutes to slow its descent to the desert surface of White Sands, New Mexico, Boeing said. Earlier in March, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule carried out its unmanned test flight to the space station.

