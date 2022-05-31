Boris Johnson Discusses Trade, Human Rights Situation In Afghanistan & Ukraine With Pak PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, where the two nations discussed regional and international humanitarian crises. Though the meeting did not utter a single remark on the humanitarian concerns in Pakistan, Sharif hailed Johnson for addressing crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine. Meanwhile, bolstering the historic ties with the United Kingdom, Sharif agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment.

I spoke to 🇵🇰 Prime Minister @CMShehbaz today and welcomed 75 years of friendship between the UK and Pakistan.



I look forward to working together to strengthen trade, prosperity and international peace and security. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 30, 2022

In order to promote trade relations, Johnson underscored the importance of the appointment of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan to drive those efforts. "Welcoming the United Kingdom and Pakistan’s strong partnership over the past 75 years, the British Prime Minister said the relationship is "incarnated in the close ties between our people". They both agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment, with Johnson highlighting the appointment of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan to drive those efforts, according to the statement released by the UK Prime Minister's Office.

Sharif lauds efforts of the UK PM in addressing the Ukraine conflict

While discussing international issues like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Afghanistan crisis, Sharif applauded the efforts of the Johnson government. Both leaders agreed on the importance of ending the immense human suffering and global economic instability caused by the invasion. Moreover, Johnson also appreciated Pakistan's move in relocating Afghans to the UK after the dramatic Taliban takeover of Kabul last year. The leaders welcomed ongoing cooperation and committed to working together to support a more peaceful and tolerant Afghanistan, stressing the importance of ensuring that girls can go to school.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister talked about the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets. He said the frozen assets are crucial to bringing stability to the fledgling Afghan economy. Notably, the US has frozen the Afghan assets as a part of a pressure campaign aimed at making Afghanistan’s new rulers respect the rights of women and minorities.

