Botswana: 1,174-carat Diamond Unearthed From Karowe Mine Presented To President Masisi

A huge diamond weighing 1,174.76-carat has been unearthed in Botswana. The diamond was discovered by diamond company Lucara in June and it was presented to the country's President and the cabinet on July 7. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi welcomed the increasing frequency of diamond discoveries in the country.

Huge diamond unearthed in Botswana

Lucara Diamond company has discovered a 1174.76-carat diamond from its Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The diamond measuring 77x55x33mm, has been described as a "clivage gem of variable quality with significant domains of high-quality white gem material", according to the company. The huge diamond is the third-largest diamond in the world which weighs more than 1000-carats, according to the company.

I am pleased that in the diamond narrative being developed, young people are finally becoming part of the story!



Today during the @LucaraDiamond presentation of the 1.174-carat diamond, I made an announcement that HB Antwerp has offered to house in 🇧🇪Belgium, pic.twitter.com/zcaPwQQJgT — Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi (@OfficialMasisi) July 7, 2021

𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐈 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝟑𝐑𝐃 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃

Botswana is once again on the international news for positive developments. Lucara Diamonds presented 1,174 carats diamonds to President, Dr. @OfficialMasisi & the Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/KLncgADDlc — Office of the President| Republic of Botswana. (@BWPresidency) July 8, 2021

The 1,174.76 carat diamond was discovered in the MDR (Mega Diamond Recovery) XRT circuit. Eira Thomas, the CEO of Lucara diamond informed that the discovered diamond is the third diamond which is over 1,000 carat, a world record for Karowe. "Although complex, these diamond recoveries do contain large domains of top colour white gem that will be transformed through our partnership with HB Antwerp into valuable collections of top colour polished diamonds, very much in high demand in the market today", Thomas said. Karowe has produced 17 diamonds greater than 100-carats, which included five over 300-carats.

PRESS RELEASE: Lucara has recovered a 1,174 carat #diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana.



The 1,174 carat diamond represents the third +1,000 carat diamond recovered from the South Lobe of the AK6 kimberlite since 2015.



Read the news for more details👇#LucaraDiamond $LUC — Lucara Diamond Corp (@LucaraDiamond) June 22, 2021

Last month, Botswana had unearthed the world’s third-largest diamond weighing 1,098-carat. One of the largest precious stones in terms of ‘gem quality’ was excavated at the country’s Jwaneng mine, about 75 miles from the capital, Gaborone. “The diamond which is the third-largest in the world after the first and second that was discovered in South Africa and Lucara Botswana respectively was discovered on June 1 from Jwaneng mine's South Kimberlite pipe,” the government of Botswana announced on Twitter.

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐈 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐁𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘



President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has commended Debswana's recent 1,098.3 carat diamond discovery. pic.twitter.com/m2eR40KwFN — Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) June 16, 2021

IMAGE: OfficialMasisi/Twitter