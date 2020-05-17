Brazil Becomes World's Fourth Biggest Hotspot As Nationwide Toll Soars To 2,33,511

Brazil reported the highest single-day fatalities across Latin America becoming the global hotspot for coronavirus pandemic. A total of 816 people died on May 16 bringing the nationwide toll to 15,662. In terms of infections, it has now surpassed Italy and France, which were considered hotspots in Europe. There were 14,919 new cases reported between May 15 and May 16 which took the nationwide tally to 2,33,511.

Bolsonaro opposes lockdown

Out of the total 89,672 have successfully recovered. However, 8,318 remain in critical condition. This comes as Brazilian authorities have conducted 735,224 tests on the population of 212,372,688. This comes as Brazilain President Jair Bolsonaro has warned that stringent social isolation measures would turn Brazil into a poor country with no money left to pay to the public sector workers. Bolsonaro has been opposing the lockdown and had claimed that more people would die out of poverty than the virus.

Read: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Denies Shielding Family From Inquiries

Read: Bolsonaro Insists On Relaxing Lockdown In Brazil

Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced gyms and salons as essential services, further expanding the list of businesses allowed during the pandemic. Despite the continuous surge, Bolsonaro has been adamant about opening the businesses and has claimed that the local governments have gone overboard in physical distancing measures to contain the virus spread.

Read: Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro Calls Lockdown 'path To Failure' Despite Surging COVID-19 Cases

Read: Brazil: Bolsonaro Allows Gym, Salon To Reopen Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Image credits: AP