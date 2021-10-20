A Brazilian congressional panel is set to press mass homicide charges against President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a leaked government document. As per excerpts of the investigational document, members of Congress have asserted that Bolsonaro and his allies deliberately let the lethal coronavirus spread in the country to achieve herd immunity. "With this behaviour, the federal government, which had a legal duty to act, agreed with the death of Brazilians," an excerpt from the document seen by CNN states.

In its report, the Congressional panel accused the Bolsonaro Administration ‘reckless behaviour and blamed it for half of the COVID deaths. The document, which will be published on Wednesday, speaks about the government’s “intention to immunize the population through natural contamination." Highlighting the health crisis in the country, it pins the blame on Bolsonaro and his party’s lawmakers including his three sons for exposing Brazilians to “concrete risk of massive infection.”

In conclusion, the report recommends criminal charges on the incumbent President and 69 other lawmakers including many former lawmakers. It is worth noting that the right-wing leader attracted considerable flak for downplaying the infectious disease and also triggered multiple protests across the country. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the South American country has reported a total of 21,664,879 COVID cases with more than 603,855 fatalities.

Brazilians demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

Earlier this month, angry demonstrators flooded the major cities across Brazil demanding the impeachment of their leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, for worsening their economic woes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazilians expressed anguish as they protested in humongous numbers against the ruling Bolsonaro government for flaring inflation, poverty, hunger, and skyrocketing fuel prices due to the government’s mishandling of the looming coronavirus pandemic crisis. In Brazil, close to 600,000 citizens have succumbed to the coronavirus ailment, and the citizens are largely blaming President Jair Bolsonaro’s casual approach, and his downplaying the threat as a major contributor to the mounting casualties. As they demonstrated Saturday, protesters called for unvaccinated President Bolsonaro’s impeachment amid reports that he recently contracted the coronavirus after contacting his aide, Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga.

Image: AP