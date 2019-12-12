Brazil President Bolsonaro Says He Has Possible Skin Cancer, His Office Denies

After a medical visit, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on December 11 reportedly said that he might be suffering from possible skin cancer as he had a mole removed from his ear. However, the Brazilian presidential office told an international media outlet that there is no sign that Bolsonaro has cancer. They further added that he had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon and is in good health. The presidential office also said that the Brazilian President, however, will be keeping his appointments for this week.

Jair Bolsonaro was elected as the President of Brazil in October 2018 and took office on January 1 for a term through the end of 2022. The right-winged politician was recently also trolled by Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg in a very subtle way. Bolsonaro had branded Thunberg a 'pirralha', the Portuguese word for “brat” in response to the latter's condemnation of the killings of indigenous tribals in the Brazilian Amazon. Thunberg hit back by simply changing her Twitter bio on Tuesday to contain only the Portuguese slur.

Bolsonaro to start his own party

In the month of November, the PSL lawmakers Daniel Silveira and Bia Kicis also said that the President of Brazil will quit the Social Liberal Party and start a new one of his own by March 2020. The lawmakers made the statement after meeting the President on November 19. The fractious right-wing, PSL, which Bolsonaro joined as a vehicle to win the elections in October, is split down the middle over control of the party.

Yet it is not clear how many of its 53 representatives and three senators will follow or join the president. The new party which will be reportedly called 'Movimento Pelo Brasil', or 'Movement for Brazil' will hold its first meeting on November 21 to begin its set up. The president and PSL founder Luciano Bivar in October argued over the leadership of the party which is said to be handed over to the latter's sons which led to the split. Brazil's economic reform agenda is expected to be unaffected by the split said analysts to media. Yet a new party could politically weaken Bolsonaro, they added. Bolsonaro has switched allegiances among eight parties during his 28 years in Congress before joining the PSL last year.

