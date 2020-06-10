Brazil Records 32,091 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,272 More Deaths In 24 Hours

Brazil on June 9 recorded over 32,000 new coronavirus cases taking the country's total confirmed tally to 7,39,503. According to the Brazilian health ministry, the country registered more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. The Brazilian government on June 7 had said that it will stop publishing data on coronavirus as it is 'not needed' and scrapped figures from its website. The health ministry said it would now be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours.

As the decision evoked an outcry by the journalists and the members of Congress, Bolsonaro said "the cumulative data does not reflect the moment the country is in” on Twitter without any further explanation. He wrote, “additional measures are being taken to improve the reporting of cases".

As early as last week, Brazilian President ventured out on the streets to “grab a hot dog” as over 965 deaths were recorded in the country and the critics' tag lined him as “a killer of the people”, as per local reports. The 65-year-old Brazilian leader went out for a can of coke and a hot dog amid the rising death toll related as seen in the video footage shared on social media amid the uproar and protests against his regime.

Brazil's death toll

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has recorded more than 38,000 deaths so far, which is the third-highest in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom. Brazil is the worst affected country in South America as the country has lost more people to COVID-19 than all of its neighbours combined.

(Image Credit: AP)