Brazilian Photographer Wears Mask Created With Waste Items From Streets Amid Lockdown

A fashion photographer posed for a portrait shot wearing a mask made up of garbage items that were collected over a period of 20 days when Brazil is under lockdown. In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, most countries around the world have announced nationwide lockdowns to curb the further spread of disease including Brazil. Two artists came together to show the mask made of the garbage items that were left on the streets of Belo Horizonte due to the curfew.

While the world is battling the pandemic, a chronic shortage of protective equipment including masks, gloves have been worrying most leaders. However, Douglas Magno clicked Marcio Rodrigues’ photographs wearing the mask made with recyclable bottles, cans as well as certain boxes and shared on Twitter on April 12. Meanwhile, as of April 13, Brazil has recorded at least 22,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with 1,230 fatalities.

Marcio Rodrigues wearing a mask made with recyclable bottles, cans and boxes after over 20 days in which these garbage items were not collected because of the quarantine imposed to control the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fotos: Douglas Magno / @AFPBrasil pic.twitter.com/5QyeKyNdvh — Douglas Magno (@douglasmagnoDM) April 11, 2020

Read - Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Illuminated For Easter

Read - Brothers Campaign To Curb Virus In Brazil Favela

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,270 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,853,604 people. Out of the total infections, 427,801 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

Read - Brazil Teen’s Death Raises Virus Alert For Indigenous Groups

Read - Brazil President Wears No Mask, Flaunts Distancing