The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Brazilian Photographer Wears Mask Created With Waste Items From Streets Amid Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Fashion photographer posed for a portrait shot wearing mask made up of garbage items that were collected over period of 20 days when Brazil was under lockdown.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brazilian

A fashion photographer posed for a portrait shot wearing a mask made up of garbage items that were collected over a period of 20 days when Brazil is under lockdown. In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, most countries around the world have announced nationwide lockdowns to curb the further spread of disease including Brazil. Two artists came together to show the mask made of the garbage items that were left on the streets of Belo Horizonte due to the curfew.

While the world is battling the pandemic, a chronic shortage of protective equipment including masks, gloves have been worrying most leaders. However, Douglas Magno clicked Marcio Rodrigues’ photographs wearing the mask made with recyclable bottles, cans as well as certain boxes and shared on Twitter on April 12. Meanwhile, as of April 13, Brazil has recorded at least 22,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with 1,230 fatalities.  

Read - Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Illuminated For Easter

Read - Brothers Campaign To Curb Virus In Brazil Favela

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,270 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,853,604 people. Out of the total infections, 427,801 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. 

Read - Brazil Teen’s Death Raises Virus Alert For Indigenous Groups

Read - Brazil President Wears No Mask, Flaunts Distancing

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI