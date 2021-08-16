A British student with a passion for adventure has found himself stuck in Afghanistan amid the country's dangerous situation after its fall to the Taliban. The 21-year-old student was on his way to the "worst places in the world" as part of his tour and had arrived in Afghanistan prior to the Taliban's takeover.

British Student stuck in Afghanistan

Miles Routledge, a physics student at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, is a Birmingham native. He was reportedly "caught in a pickle" after seeing "too many dead" while on vacation in Afghanistan.

Before the southcentral Asian country's crisis worsened, he was frequently posting about his travels on social media. He told his social media followers that he enjoys visiting the world's most despicable locations.

Routledge is said to be in a United Nations (UN) safe house in Kabul, according to the Times. After landing in the country, this week, he had posted photos of Afghan markets and traditional dishes on social media. As the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, where "dead bodies sprawled on the streets," he claimed that he has "accepted death."

Abandoned by British officials

Routledge claims that he has been "abandoned" by British embassy officials, who have not answered his phone calls or responded to his emails. He is currently attempting to flee the country. According to some reports, he was compelled to leave for the Kabul International Airport in a burqa disguise after the situation in the city deteriorated on Sunday. Taliban terrorists allegedly confronted him near the airport, but he somehow managed to make it to the UN safe house.

Afghanistan Crisis

The presidential palace in Kabul has been taken over by Talibani insurgents. The Afghan government has been proclaimed defeated. President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has fled the country. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, is expected to become Afghanistan's new president. The Taliban leader told Al Jazeera that the Deobandi Islamist group would seek to meet the expectations of Afghans and urged citizens to be "calm."

