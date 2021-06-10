BSF Nabs Chinese Intruder At India-Bangladesh Border; Suspected To Be China Spy

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday nabbed a Chinese intruder attempting to enter India through the Bangladesh border. The Chinese national, identified as Han Junwe, allegedly tried to stealthily cross the international boundary between India-Bangladesh and attempted to run away when sighted by the BSF at the Malik Sultanpur outpost. The infiltrator was apprehended and brought to Border outpost Mohadipur for questioning, where he divulged sensational details.

As per the BSF statement, the Chinese intruder claimed to be a resident of Hubei province and revealed that he had arrived in Dhaka on June 2 where he stayed with a Chinese friend, on a business visa. He then moved to Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh and stayed at a hotel on June 8 before attempting to cross the international border.

Intruder nabbed at Indo-Bangladesh border Chinese spy?

According to the statement issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier, Han Junwe is a wanted criminal and is being interrogated properly. All intelligence agencies are working together in this. The BSF has stated that during an extensive search of the electronic equipment found in possession of the Chinese intruder, many facts have indicated that he was working for the Chinese Intelligence Agency in India. The BSF has also hinted that many 'startling details' may surface as the matter is probed in depth.

Significantly, the 36-year-old Chinese intruder revealed that he had visited India on four occasions previously. These included a visit to Hyderabad in 2010 and three visits to Delhi after 2019. He has claimed that during his previous visits to the national capital, he stayed at a hotel in Gurugram named "Star Spring" where some of his colleagues often stayed. Moreover, when he returned to China, his colleague in India, whom he has identified as Sun Jiang, sent him 10-15 numbers of Indian mobile phone SIMs. Moreover, he alleged that Sun Jiang - his business partner - had been arrested by ATS Lucknow due to which he could not obtain an India visa.

The BSF has recovered 1 Apple Laptop, 2 iPhone Mobile, 1 Bangladeshi SIM, 1 Indian SIM, 2 Chinese SIM, 2 Pen Drive, 3 Battery, 2 small torch, 5 money transaction machines, 2 ATM/Master Cards, US Dollars, Bangladeshi Takas and Indian currency from his possession as well.