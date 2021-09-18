Last Updated:

BTS Turns Into Celebrity Diplomats As Band Soon To Represent South Korea At UN Meeting

South Korea's BTS will attend the UN General Assembly next week as a 'special presidential envoy for future generation' with President Moon Jae-in.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
South Korea

Image: AP


South Korean pop sensation BTS will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week as a "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture" with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. BTS members will represent global youth at the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals meeting, which will take place from September 19 to 23.

BTS member Kim Nam-joon told the Korea Herald that it's an honour for them to be able to carry the title of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture. He further said that as special envoys, they will try their best. On Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his gratitude to the band's members for not just being entertainers, but also for making a difference in society.

BTS is preparing to be the voice of youth at the United Nations General Assembly

President Moon stated that BTS is continuously disseminating messages of support and consolation to youngsters around the world who are suffering from this coronavirus through music is not something anybody can do. The members of BTS are preparing to be the voice of youth at the United Nations General Assembly. They've gone to social media with hashtags like #YouthToday and #YourStories, encouraging young people all across the world to contribute their stories, which they can subsequently deliver at the UN General Assembly.

READ | MTV Video Music Awards 2021: BTS bags 3 awards including 'Group Of The Year'

According to Global Citizen, Cheongwadae the president's executive office said that because BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, their attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues.

BTS has come up in meetings of President Moon with other world leaders

President Moon has expressed his gratitude for BTS' good influence and impact, especially their efforts in their song "Permission to Dance" to highlight impairments and advocate accessibility through the use of sign language, according to Global Citizen. Kim Jung-Sook, the first lady, also commented about their worldwide presence and natural diplomacy, remarking on how previous generations in Korea learned English through pop music, and now the rest of the world is learning Korean in order to comprehend BTS songs. Moon said the band has even come up in meetings he's had with other world leaders as an iconic symbol of Korean culture.

READ | Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ producer shares a BTS clip for fans

Image: AP

READ | BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone’s '500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' List
READ | BTS star Jungkook's fan gifts him a square foot of land in Scotland for his birthday
READ | BTS: Jin, Jimin and Jungkook’s playful squabble in all-new YouTube video; Watch
Tags: South Korea, UN General Assembly, Celebrity diplomats
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND