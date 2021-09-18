BTS Turns Into Celebrity Diplomats As Band Soon To Represent South Korea At UN Meeting

South Korean pop sensation BTS will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week as a "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture" with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. BTS members will represent global youth at the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals meeting, which will take place from September 19 to 23.

BTS member Kim Nam-joon told the Korea Herald that it's an honour for them to be able to carry the title of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture. He further said that as special envoys, they will try their best. On Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his gratitude to the band's members for not just being entertainers, but also for making a difference in society.

President Moon stated that BTS is continuously disseminating messages of support and consolation to youngsters around the world who are suffering from this coronavirus through music is not something anybody can do. The members of BTS are preparing to be the voice of youth at the United Nations General Assembly. They've gone to social media with hashtags like #YouthToday and #YourStories, encouraging young people all across the world to contribute their stories, which they can subsequently deliver at the UN General Assembly.

여러분 한 명, 한 명의 이야기를 UN에서 전할 수 있도록#YouthToday 에 관한 #YourStories 를 들려주세요! 🌳📸🤸‍♂️💪



Help us take each and every one of your stories to the U.N. by telling us #YourStories about #YouthToday ! 📝💭🧘‍♂️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NZmuamfXgR — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 14, 2021

According to Global Citizen, Cheongwadae the president's executive office said that because BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, their attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues.

President Moon has expressed his gratitude for BTS' good influence and impact, especially their efforts in their song "Permission to Dance" to highlight impairments and advocate accessibility through the use of sign language, according to Global Citizen. Kim Jung-Sook, the first lady, also commented about their worldwide presence and natural diplomacy, remarking on how previous generations in Korea learned English through pop music, and now the rest of the world is learning Korean in order to comprehend BTS songs. Moon said the band has even come up in meetings he's had with other world leaders as an iconic symbol of Korean culture.

Image: AP